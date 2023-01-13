Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,189. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

