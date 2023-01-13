Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $442,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. 70,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.