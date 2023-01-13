Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $6.76 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up 3.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.49. 10,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,524. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

