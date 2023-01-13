Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 4,693 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.57. 375,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

