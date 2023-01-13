Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $123.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Allegion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

