Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Max R. Glover Sells 15,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,723. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

