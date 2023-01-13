Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Max R. Glover Sells 15,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
ALGM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,723. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.14.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.