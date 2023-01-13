Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNT. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.