Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells $198,000.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AOSL opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.43. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

