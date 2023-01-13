Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0918

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.23 or 0.01505027 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007757 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017706 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032093 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.41 or 0.01754829 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.