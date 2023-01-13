Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

