Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 27.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Altus Power Company Profile

NYSE:AMPS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -416.29 and a beta of 0.46. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

