American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.12 billion-$13.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

