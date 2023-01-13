American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 179.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

