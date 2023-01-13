American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

