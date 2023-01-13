Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 57.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.