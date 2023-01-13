Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00006845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
