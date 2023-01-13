Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 48,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,486,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.