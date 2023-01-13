Analysts’ Downgrades for January 13th (AN, ANGPY, AQN, ARKAY, ATLKY, AZZ, BGFV, BOOM, BOSSY, BOUYF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 13th:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $332.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $388.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $375.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

