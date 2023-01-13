Analysts’ Downgrades for January 13th (AN, ANGPY, AQN, ARKAY, ATLKY, AZZ, BGFV, BOOM, BOSSY, BOUYF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 13th:
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock.
Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.
Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.
Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.
EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock.
Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock.
Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.
Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a sell rating.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $332.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $388.00.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $375.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.
Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.
