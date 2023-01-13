Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $161.40

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PRI stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
