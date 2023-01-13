Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $161.40

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primerica Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.