Analyzing Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV)

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlis Motor Vehicles alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,350.91% -2,241.02% Miller Industries 1.67% 4.77% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlis Motor Vehicles and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlis Motor Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Atlis Motor Vehicles’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlis Motor Vehicles is more favorable than Miller Industries.

77.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlis Motor Vehicles and Miller Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A -$133.74 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $717.48 million 0.46 $16.25 million $1.21 23.92

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, and Chevron brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.