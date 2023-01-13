Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 4 8 0 2.54 XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $134.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. XOS has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.87%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Visteon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visteon and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 3.48% 25.58% 7.24% XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94%

Volatility and Risk

Visteon has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.44 $41.00 million $4.25 33.48 XOS $5.05 million 35.94 $23.40 million ($0.26) -4.15

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visteon beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

