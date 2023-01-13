Andrew Obenshain Sells 3,178 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $24,788.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 4th, Andrew Obenshain sold 1,263 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $8,095.83.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 4,123,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,216. The firm has a market cap of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.