Andrew Obenshain Sells 3,178 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $24,788.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Andrew Obenshain sold 1,263 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $8,095.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 4,123,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,216. The firm has a market cap of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

