Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 304,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.