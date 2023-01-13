Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 3,454 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 2.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,293 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GNR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,716. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

