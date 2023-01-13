Anson Capital Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,691. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.