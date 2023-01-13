Anson Capital Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 89.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

GMRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,690. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $672.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.