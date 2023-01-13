Anson Capital Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.96. The company had a trading volume of 164,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $474.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

