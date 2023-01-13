Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

