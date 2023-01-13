APA (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.59.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,615,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.