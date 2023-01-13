Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $455,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

