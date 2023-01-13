Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:AIF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.96.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
