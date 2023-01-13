Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.93.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Apple stock opened at $133.41 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

