Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Holdings Raised by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up approximately 6.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $134.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

