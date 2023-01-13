Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,130,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

