Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 726,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

