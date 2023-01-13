Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $18.90. Ares Capital shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 139,317 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

