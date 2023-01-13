Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.28. Argo Group International shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.