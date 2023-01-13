Argus Boosts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $70.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,335.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,319 shares of company stock worth $5,230,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

