Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.74 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and $6.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00024092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004678 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004223 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,370,652 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

