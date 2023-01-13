ARMOR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,249.42 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $400,023.08 and approximately $17,249.42 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

