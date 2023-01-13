Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.84. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arvinas by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Arvinas by 50.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

