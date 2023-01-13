ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0610 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ASD has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06098873 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,070,242.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

