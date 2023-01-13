ASD Price Reaches $0.0609 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, ASD has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06098873 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,070,242.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

