ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.28) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

LON ASC traded up GBX 37 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 745.50 ($9.08). 1,020,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £745.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 714.37. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41).

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

