Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

AZPN stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

