Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Trading Down 3.3 %

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

