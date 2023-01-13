Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,364. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.