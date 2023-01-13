Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 2.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day moving average of $420.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

