Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 269,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

