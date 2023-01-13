Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $61,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $362.38. 29,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

