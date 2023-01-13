Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,732 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

